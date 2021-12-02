Dollar Today: Price of the dollar in Mexico today Wednesday, December 1, 2021, exchange rate

ANDl Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the dollar reached a figure of 21.2980 Mexican pesos for each unit purchased, according to official figures from the Bank of Mexico. On the part of the sale, reached a figure of 21,5500 pesos.

In October, the price of dollar went up and almost reached $ 21 pesos, after which it fell, but in mid-November, after the announcements of changes within the economic cabinet of the Mexican government, the price He has gained more than one peso in a week and is close to 22 pesos per dollar.

Tuesday, November 30: 21.4681 pesos

Monday, November 29: 21.6758 pesos

Sunday, November 28: 21.8185 pesos

Saturday, November 27: 21.5564 pesos

Friday, November 26: 21.5564 pesos

Regarding the dollar vs bolvar price, the latest price, according to the Dolar Today website is 4.93 bolvares per dollar, after the reduction of six zeros of the Venezuelan currency came into force on October 1.

A question that citizens do frequently, Well, here we explain why the variation in the price of the dollar is due from day to day.

The answer to this question is that when in the market there is a good flow of the dollar, its price is reduced. However, when there is a shortage in its circulation, the value rises. Because of this, there is the variation in price.

Another aspect that accomplishes this problem, is when investors from somewhere decide to take their money elsewhere, that is, to move from country to country. Because of this, liquidity drops and the price shoots up.

