Dollar price today December 2, peso opens with advance

Today Thursday, December 2, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21,3241 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 21.3759 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.77% or 16.6 cents, trading around 21.34 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 21.2779 and a maximum of 21.5104 pesos per dollar.

The most appreciated currencies this morning are the South African rand with 1.14%, the Russian ruble with 0.90%, the Mexican peso with 0.77%, the Polish zloty with 0.76%, the Czech crown with 0.41% and the Brazilian real with 0.37%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3759 – Sale: $ 21.3759

: Buy $ 21.3759 – Sale: $ 21.3759 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.97

: Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.97 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.79

Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.38

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 22.14

Buy: $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 22.14 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97

Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 56,547.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.19 pesos, for $ 28.39 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

