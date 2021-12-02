Disclaimer: Meet the new thriller from director Alfonso Cuarón for Apple TV +

The original Apple TV + suspense series Disclaimer will be written, produced and directed by famed Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, who will feature a talented cast led by fellow Academy Awards Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

December 02, 2021 11:32 am

The news that the work of the award-winning Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, it will be able to be seen very soon on the screen through the streaming platform Apple TV + has caused great expectations among the fans of his work, especially when it became known that it will be released on the server with an interesting psychological thriller entitled Disclaimer featuring a cast of famous acting stars with the actors Cate blanchett and Kevin kline in the main roles.

Disclaimer revolves around journalist Catherine Ravenscroft played by Cate Blanchett

Based on the novel of the same name by the British television writer, screenwriter and filmmaker, Renée KnightDisclaimer revolves around Catherine Ravenscroft (played by Cate Blanchett), a successful journalist and television documentarian whose job it is to reveal the hidden transgressions of long-respected institutions.

Ravenscroft’s life takes an unexpected turn when an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kevin kline). Reading the book, the prestigious journalist is horrified to realize that she is a key character in a story that she hoped was buried in the past forever. A story that reveals his darkest secret and that until that day he thought was only his.

Fortunately for lovers of the work of the prestigious Mexican director, who currently produces the original Apple TV movie, Raymond and Ray And although in the past he directed a series titled Believe for NBC in 2014, this time the thriller Disclaimer will be the first of other series that will see the light as part of a multi-year agreement between the director and the platform.

Disclaimer: Kevin Kline to play an enigmatic writer

On this occasion, the production team led by Cuarón will be made up of Blanchett who will also serve as executive producer, writer Renee Knight as co-executive producer, Gabriela Rodríguez from Esperanto Filmoj and David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin from Anonymous Content. In addition to the talented Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity, “Birdman, The Revenant) and Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth, Inside Llewyn Davis, Darkest Hour) as cinematographers.

For now, Disclaimer is expected to join a growing list of hit Apple TV + original series already on the screen, including critically acclaimed and industry-award-winning Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. In addition to other premieres such as The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; WeCrashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse; and Roar, produced by Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea.