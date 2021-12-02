Diego Valdés walks with a slow but firm step towards America

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the player will now have to settle the salary issue with the Americanists to seal a possible transfer; Valdés’ agents negotiate an improvement over what the Andean man earned in Santos Laguna

MEXICO — Diego Valdes remains at this time as the player who is closest to becoming the first reinforcement of the America for the next tournament.

The Eagles have reached the price that the directive of Saints for the services of the Chilean and the Laguneros are willing to transfer the midfielder to join the squad. Santiago Solari.

Diego Valdés is very close to closing his signing with América. Imago 7

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the player will now have to settle the salary issue with the Americanists to seal a possible transfer. Agents Valdes negotiate an improvement over what the Andean earned in Santos Laguna and they hope that in the coming days they will be able to unblock the negotiations and crystallize the transfer.

The same source reported that despite the interest of Rayados from MonterreyUntil now, the Americanists have put more money on the table for the Laguneros, and the good relationship between the two directives has made things easier to carry out the operation.



It is not ruled out that the people of Monterrey will return to the attack with a counter offer that can equal the offer of the citizens of the capital. However, the azulcremas have a hand to get the services of the footballer who will turn 28 next January.

Finally, ESPN was able to confirm that Blue Cross is out of the bid for the services of the man emerged in the Italian Audax and the fight is only between America and Monterrey. The Americanists want to close the incorporation of Valdés as soon as possible so that he begins to work with the eagles and be ready in the first days of January.