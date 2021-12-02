Diego Barros won $ 1 million on OnlyFans

Diego Barros set a $ 1 million earnings record on OnlyFans.

The Brazilian Diego Barros managed to earn in just 8 months the amount of 1 million dollars in OnlyFans, which – according to what was said by the blog of said platform on November 20, 2021 – makes it the first man to do it.

On the account of OnlyFans by Diego Barros you have access to intimate photos and videos that you share. The difference with other content generators on the platform is that he always appears completely alone. Which helped him earn his first million dollars. DISCOVER THE REASONS WHY DIEGO BARROS IS ONE OF THE ‘GREATEST’ STARS ON ONLYFANS.

“I had the goal of reaching the million, but it came much earlier than I thought. I use toys, masturbators. I have been successful! Many friends have said that it is a mystery to see me alone, and they like that to want more.

Will Diego Barros be a porn actor?

OnlyFans star who made $ 1 million in 8 months, Brazilian Diego Barros, commented that he has received many invitations to collaborate with other content generators or to become an adult film actor. However, he has rejected everything:

«I get invitations from people in the porn business, but I didn’t accept. But never say never!

Dreams of having a family

According to the Brazilian media UOL, Diego arrived in London, England, 10 years ago. In Europe had the opportunity to explore their sexuality and now he has the illusion of having a husband and children.

Thus, Diego Barros wants to stay on OnlyFans and beat his own million dollar record. His intention is to stay in London to earn more money and retire in his native country, Brazil, with a future family. CHECK THESE 10 ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS YOU CANNOT MISS.

London is a city for young people to study, to work. It is gaining experience. I want to retire in Brazil. The most important thing is to invest in my future. Of course I want to have a family, a husband, some children, but I want to enjoy this moment. What I do is like an athlete: the race ends early. I will not show my penis at 50 years! ».

Would you sign up for Diego Barros’s OnlyFans?

With information from UOL and OnlyFans Reviews