Derbez, Estefan, and Lin-Manuel Among Critics Choice Latino Award Recipients

The Critics Choice Association today announced the full list of honorees and presenters for the first edition of Celebration of Latino Cinema, which will take place in virtual format on Thursday, December 9 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. PST and 8:00 a.m. : 30 to 9:45 pm Eastern time.

For the first time ever, the Critics Choice Association will celebrate the most outstanding achievements of Latino cinema, honoring the incredible work of Latino performers and creators in ten categories.

The virtual event will be hosted by writer, producer, actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo. Guests will include members of the Critics Choice Association, AMPAS, PGA, WGA, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, BAFTA, the press, and many members of the Latino film production community.

Celebration of Latino Cinema will honor the following figures:

-Filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green will receive the award for directing for the film “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as the determined father of iconic international athletes Venus and Serena Williams. “Green’s Monsters and Men,” the film he wrote and directed, received a special jury award for best first film at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The award for directing will be presented by “King Richard” actress Aunjanue Ellis, who plays the girls’ mother, Oracene.

-Actor Clifton Collins Jr. will receive the actor award for his leading role in the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics premiere, “Jockey.” Collins Jr. is a prolific actor who won the US Dramatic Jury Special Award for “Jockey” at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and has participated in several critically acclaimed films, working with prominent directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Terrence Malick, Quentin Tarantino, and Steven Soderbergh. The presenter of the award will be Don Cheadle.

-Actress and philanthropist Olga Merediz will receive the actress award for her applauded role in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” a role she also played in the theatrical version. Throughout the four decades of his career, he has received multiple Tony nominations and has appeared in acclaimed films, television series, and Broadway plays, including “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Orange is the New Black. “,” In the Heights “and” Somebody I Used to Know “, among others. Jon M. Chu will present the award.

-Actor, producer and screenwriter Eugenio Derbez will receive the supporting actor award for his role in the original Apple film, “CODA”. Derbez is the most successful Latino actor at the box office, where his films have grossed more than $ 2.5 billion worldwide. He has starred in hits such as “How to Be a Latin Lover,” “Overboard,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” as well as the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in US history, “Instructions Not Included.” who wrote, produced and starred in. The award will be presented by Eva Longoria.

-The creative team responsible for the Netflix film “Vivo”, which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo, will receive the award for cinematographic music.

-Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, writer, philanthropist and humanitarian activist Gloria Estefan lends her voice to Marta Sandoval in the animated film “Vivo.” In addition to her many accolades, including an award from the Kennedy Center, she is also the host of the acclaimed Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

-Award-winning musical director, arranger and composer Alex Lacamoire is best known for his work on several of Broadway’s most acclaimed and successful plays, including “Hamilton,” the stage versions and film adaptations of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “In The Heights ”and, more recently,“ tick, tick … BOOM! ”. He has won multiple Tony and Grammy Awards and received a first-of-its-kind Kennedy Center Award for his contribution to “Hamilton.”

-Award-winning Cuban musician Juan de Marcos has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and has been in charge of arranging, directing and producing more than 25 albums. His Grammy nominated album “A toda Cuba likes”, with the Afro-Cuban All Stars band, was the first to be recorded at the now famous Buena Vista Social Club. After the album was released, Juan led the Afro-Cuban All Stars and the Rubén González Ensemble on their debut tours of Europe and the US.

-Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pulitzer, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning composer, actor and director, recently made his directorial debut with the film adaptation of “tick, tick … BOOM!” He also composed original songs for this year’s animated premieres “Encanto” and “Vivo.” He won a special Tony Award in 2020 for “Freestyle Love Supreme” and is the original creator and star of the Tony-winning Broadway plays “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.” The presenter of the award for film music will be Andy García.

-Actress, singer and model Ynairaly Simo plays the lead role of “Vivo”, Gabi, and is also known for her role in the “Self Creative Galaxy” series. Ynairaly has modeled on the runways during New York and Los Angeles fashion weeks, among other events.

-The director Tatiana Huezo will receive the international film award for her most recent work, “Noche de fuego”, which was recently selected as Mexico’s nomination for the category of foreign film at the Oscars and can currently be seen at streaming on Netflix. He has received critical acclaim for his previous films, including “The Tiniest Place” and “Tempest.” The presenter of the international film award will be Gregory Nava.

-Actress, director, writer and activist Natalie Morales will receive the award for the special recipient. In 2020 he directed his first two films and the two acclaimed feature films were released this year. His hilarious teen comedy “Plan B is available on Hulu,” and “Language Lessons,” a movie Morales co-wrote and co-starred with Mark Duplass, won the Audience Award at SXSW. She has acted in many TV series, such as “Abby’s,” “Dead to Me,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” and “Parks and Recreation,” among others. Michaela Watkins will present the award to the special recipient.

-As previously announced, Rita Moreno will receive the icon award, Demián Bichir will receive the lifetime achievement award and Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the visionary award.

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan will present the Icon Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented by Chris Weitz, and Robin de Jesús will present the Visionary Award.

“We are very honored to present these accolades to such a distinguished group of iconic artists, and we are delighted to celebrate Latin cinema at this first ever awards show. We applaud the Critics Choice Association for highlighting the countless contributions of these outstanding Latino performances and figures, ”said Claudia Puig and Clayton Davis, CCA members and co-programmers of the“ Celebration of Latino Cinema ”event.