Danny DeVito wants to reprise the role of The Penguin

Unlike other comic book heroes, Batman is as popular as his adversaries. An indispensable part of his film adaptations is to achieve a great balance with his enemies, since they are so different and interesting that they deserve the same attention as the hooded man. Although Joker is the best known and in the cinema there has been a lot of emphasis on his person, he is not the only one this complex. Luckily, several directors and actors have managed to introduce us to these figures successfully, such as Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow in Batman Begins – 84% or Danny DeVito as The Penguin in Batman Returns – 81%, who just revealed that they hope to have a new opportunity to play the villain

Before Christopher Nolan “repaired” the damage done to the Batman figure with Joel Schumacher’s campy proposal, Tim Burton was considered the director who had the best vision of the hero. Burton directed Batman – 72% and Batman Returns with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, and we got to see Jack Nicholson as Joker, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, and the aforementioned Danny DeVito. The work of this actor as El Pingüino was quite peculiar, since the character seemed to come out of a horror film at the same time that he had certain qualities that made him connect with the audience. His repulsive but vulnerable appearance made him an example for other adaptations.

Although we did see the character again, now played by Robin Lord Taylor in the Gotham series – 84%, in general it is considered that their work far exceeded the narrative lines of the show and that this overshadowed their presence as much as that of the other actors who played the villains. In the next film installment The Batman, where Robert Pattinson will play the hero, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell will try to give a twist to Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin. Despite these options, fans believe that Danny DeVito he still has everything to bring the character to life and the actor agrees with the audience.

In a recent interview for Forbes, the actor spoke about his career, his plans for the future and his interest in working with him again Tim Burton in another Batman tape:

I think it’s not out of the question that The Penguin will return one day, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to. I’d say that could be in the cards because we’re not dead yet. We could make a continuation of what we had in the past because it really was a brilliant movie. They gave me that opportunity and I am very grateful and, I would like to visit you again. Why not! It was a great moment for me.

The actor also explained that he feels very close to El Pingüino and had the opportunity to return to character through a comic. To celebrate the villain’s 80th anniversary in the comics, DeVito was offered to write his own story to be published online. Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant:

There is a little Oswald inside of me.

I am very excited about this. [escribir el cómic]. I’ve never done anything like it before, but I’ve always been a DC fan. Since he was a child, he had huge collections of comics. I love The Penguin. I love Oswald. And of course, making the movie with Tim was one of the best moments of my career. I love that character very much.

The comic will address a romance between Oswald and Catwoman, for which Danny DeVito chatted with Michelle pfeiffer on the matter and revealed that she was also very excited about the proposal.

Since the appearance of Michael keaton In The Flash, much has been said about restoring the vision of Tim Burton for a new movie. DC keeps everything a secret and there are many projects on the horizon that other universes and proposals will handle, but so far this possibility has not been discussed. However, nostalgia is a factor of success these days, so “reliving” the director’s work would be very interesting, and Danny DeVito is ready to receive the call.

