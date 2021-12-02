Comet Leonard returns after 80 thousand years, but it will not return. When and how to see it from Mexico?

This December, the sky will witness the passing of the kite leonard, a giant body of ice that has taken 80,000 years to go around the Sun. This celestial object can be observed from Mexico but it will be the last chance to do so. We tell you where and when to see the kite leonard.

What is Comet Leonard?

On January 3 of this year it was detected for the first time by the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard, who became aware of its existence when studying images captured by the Mount Lemmon Observatory telescope, at the University of Arizona, United States.

In his analysis, the expert discovered a blurred photo that did not appear in the records, later it was learned that it was a unknown comet approaching the Sun, and they called it C / 2021 A1 Leonard.

Leonard was discovered as a faint spot in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars. But its orbit will take it close to Earth and Venus in December, before it approaches the Sun in early January 2022 ,? explains NASA on its website.

In addition, the forecasts pointed out that it can already be observed to see it with the naked eye, since November 30, without the need for observation instruments. However, the US Space Agency cautions that it is difficult to make exact predictions.

“It is difficult to predict when and how bright a comet will appear, because we do not know how much dust and gas it will emit. This can vary from day to day, and it is what controls the amount of sunlight that is scattered and reflected back towards us, “NASA said.

Unique opportunity to see Comet Leonard; will not return

Something that has highlighted this astronomical phenomenon is that the kite leonard It last passed in front of the Sun 80,000 years ago. Since then it has traveled through space on a long lap that will end in January 2022.

Also, 35,000 years ago, the comet returned on its way back to the star, however, once it reaches it, it will leave our solar system and never return.

When and what time to see Comet Leonard from Mexico?

The kite leonard It will pass the closest to Earth on December 12, that night it will also be very close to reaching its maximum brightness, so astronomers consider that it will be the best time to look for it in the sky.

“This comet will pass at a shorter distance from Earth on December 12, 2021, at 08:54 am EST,” NASA said.

On Mexico the day can be observed December 12th, shortly before dawn. The recommendation is to look for it in the sky between 05:00 and 05:30 in the morning and until sunrise.

It will appear in the eastern area of ​​the celestial vault and around 07:54 central time the body will reach its perigee, that is, the point of its orbit closest to the Land.

Recommendations for observing Comet Leonard

According to Joel Castro, from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the best sightings will be in the first half of December, especially in the hours close to dawn.

And to observe it with the naked eye, it is recommended to look for places with dark skies, away from the light pollution of the cities, and with a clear horizon.

From this week, the kite leonard It can be seen in the celestial vault, near the Big Dipper. Its brightness will increase progressively and the maximum brightness will occur between December 13 and 14, according to NASA.

It is worth mentioning that after January 3, 2022, the kite leonard it will reach its perihelion, its minimum distance from the Sun. Then, it will leave the solar system and will not return.

