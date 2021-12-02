Cinema and tennis, an inexhaustible romance

The ball that cannot be decided which way to fall, the iconic scene from “Match Point”, the Woody Allen film.

In the opening scene of “Match Point” A tennis ball goes from one side of the court to the other until a shot hits the strap and the ball is suspended over the net. The image freezes. Will it fall on the opposite side or on your own? Woody Allen uses that moment full of tension and suspense as a metaphor and allegory, of how luck (or the lack of it) can change the course of a game in an instant, but also of a life.

If the relationship between cinema and sport has always been very fruitful, tennis has a privileged place within that subgenre, whether from fiction or documentary. There are few disciplines that allow individual epic, (self) improvement, redemption and, of course, emotion like tennis. Perhaps boxing (with its load of violence and physical degradation) or some Olympic specialty to pure world record can come close to that experience on a screen, but not many more.

Will Smith, the father of Venus and Serena

Will Smith with his tennis daughters, in the fiction of Reinaldo Marcus Green.

And this old romance between cinema and tennis takes on new life with the brand-new theatrical release. “King Richard: A Winning Family” (“King Richard”), a Reinaldo Marcus Green film produced by and starring Will Smith. The African-American star plays the title Richard, father, head coach and representative of sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

The new film from the director of “Monsters and Men” is a noble sports drama about the rise of these lower-middle-class girls from a troubled area like Compton in Los Angeles to dominate women’s tennis. Beyond addressing issues very in vogue in these times such as racism, violence and deep socioeconomic differences (The Williams clan is underrated if not despised in an environment run by the financial power of white executives), “King Richard” is, at its core, a tale in a welcome classic spirit.

However, not everyone agrees with the point of view taken by “King Richard”, which they consider too sugary and concessive. During the long reign of the Williams sisters much questioned Richard’s sadistic and manipulative methodsBut in this film he is little less than the hero of the story, the mastermind behind the success. Yes, he looks strict and demanding, but he is the one who always makes each of the decisions that will eventually emerge as correct.

Venus and Serena on the set of “Rey RIchard” WATCH VIDEO

Quite the opposite happened almost a decade ago with “Venus & Serena”, a documentary by directors Maiken Baird and Michelle Major that shows the less glamorous and more sinister side of Dad Richard and the two stars who monopolized world tennis for many years.

Much more tennis on the platforms

Emma Stone and Steve Carell in “The Battle of the Sexes”

Another fiction-documentary diptych is the one that make up “The battle of the sexes” (2017), available on the Star + streaming service, and “When Billy Beat Bobby” (2012). Indeed, both works focus on a real case: the duel between the successful tennis player (and future feminist icon) Billie Jean King (Emma Stone in the film directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris) and the macho Bobby Riggs. (Steve Carell), who boasted of the supremacy of man in all fields.

“The battle of the sexes” WATCH VIDEO

A pan by the genre of tennis in the cinema should also include “Wimbledon: love at stake” (2004), which is part of the Netflix catalog and in which Paul Bettany, Kirsten Dunst and Sam Neill appear with the traditional and prestigious British Open as a background.

A similar story of decadence and vindication is tackled by another title available on Netflix such as “The fifth set” (“Cinquième set”), a film by Quentin Reynaud in which Alex Lutz plays a veteran player who at 37 resists retirement and tries to return to the fore after multiple physical, mental and family problems. Being a French production, it is not surprising that the setting chosen for this epic is the Roland Garros tournament.

In “Borg-McEnroe: The Movie,” Sverrir Gudnason plays the Swede and Shia LaBeouf the American.

Going back to Wimbledon, there it has its epicenter “Borg-McEnroe: The Movie” (2017), which reconstructs the rivalry between the Swedish Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and the American John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf), who faced no less than 14 times between 1978 and 1981. In the case of this film available on Apple TV has its emotional peak in the mythical end of 1980 in London, considered one of the most epic battles of white sport in all its history.

Another fiction based on real events is “7 days in hell” (2015), mockumentary that can be seen on HBO Max inspired by the marathon match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon 2010. That duel lasted a little over 11 hours, but in the exaggerated film with Andy Samberg and Kit Harington the confrontation extends … a week!

For art film lovers, one of the greatest jewels linked to tennis is, without a doubt, “John McEnroe: L’Empire de la perfection”, by the talented Julien Faraut, an extraordinary audiovisual essay with material shot in 16 mm and many images in slow motion in which the corporal plasticity, effort and enormous talent of this tennis player can be appreciated in all its dimensions and intimacy. Yes, the empire of perfection.

The great Willy on the screen

Guillermo Vilas and the journalist Eduardo Puppo.

To close a tour that could be much more extensive, some documentaries such as “Vilas: You will be what you should be or you will be nothing”, Matías Gueilburt’s work for Netflix that focuses on the obsessive journey of Eduardo Puppo, a sports journalist who fought for years for the ATP to repair a historical error and recognize that Guillermo Vilas became number 1 in the world tennis ranking during the 1977 season.

“Vilas: You will be what you should be or you will be nothing” WATCH VIDEO

Two other pearls: “Unmatched”, installment of ESPN’s 30 for 30 cycle on the rivalry between two myths of women’s tennis such as Martina Navratilova and Chris Everett; and “Nadal-Federer, the match of the century” (“Strokes of Genius”, 2018), whose axis is the final at Wimbledon 2008 between the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal (Apple TV).