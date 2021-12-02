Chris Pratt will also be Garfield, in the new film that Sony Pictures is preparing

In addition to bringing Mario to life in Super Mario, Chris pratt It will be another iconic character, but this time from newspaper comics and cartoons. “Star-Lord” will lend his voice to Garfield, the orange cat in his next animated film.

Pratt will lend his unparalleled charisma to the lasagna-loving orange kitten in the new film to be distributed by Sony Pictures and produced by Alcon Entertainment.. This will be a well-deserved facelift for the character after his film debut in 2004. and its sequel in 2006.

The announcement gave it The Hollywood Reporter and also teased the first image of Garfield in the new movie. As you can appreciate, it will leave behind the “realistic” tone we saw in the movies of the early 2000s And now it looks like the way we remember it in cartoons.

It is unknown if the film will be a hybrid that combines the CGI character and live actors. and try to imitate the winning formula of Sonic the hegdehog in other words, an exclusively animated adventure. However, it was made clear that Garfield aspires to great things as its screenwriter is David Reynolds, the head of Finding Nemo and as director to Mark Dindal, who was in charge of bringing us The Foolishness of the Emperor.

Chris Pratt is one of the favorite actors for family movies and Hollywood has not let us forget him. In addition to his clear role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt stars in the potential franchise of The Tomorrow War from Amazon Prime Video, was the face of the new trilogy of Jurassic world and of course will be the voice of our beloved Nintendo plumber, Mario. Now another iconic character is added to Chris Pratt’s list with Garfield, whose film does not have a release date yet.

