Carlos Slim, in addition to your car, also helps you repair your computer

Would you like to learn to repair laptops and start a business? The Carlos Slim Foundation through the platform Get training for the job offers you free of charge the possibility of taking the technical course in laptop repair.

This, after the covid-19 pandemic increased the use of computer equipment like the laptops, due to the increase in work from home or home office.

In addition, the use of these devices was reinforced in several households due to the hybrid education model.

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN IN THE COURSE?

– Types and structure of laptops.

– Basic concepts of electronics.

– Microprocessors.

– Use of the multimeter, oscilloscope and soldering station.

– Reading an electronic diagram.

– Process of laptop repair.

– Interview and quick inspection of laptops.

– Common ports and peripherals.

– Assessment and diagnosis.

– Improved laptop performance.

– Free up hard disk space.

– Use of antivirus.

– Restore and install operating system.

– Updating and installation of drives.

– Power supply.

– Types of displays and RAM memories of laptops.

– Verification of internal connections.

– How to disassemble a laptop.

– Repair of fan and video chip failures.

– Desoldering motherboard components.

– Quality of service and remote support.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT? "BE TRAINED FOR EMPLOYMENT"?

Get training for the job Foundation Slim lets you take free courses online that can help you get a job or start a business.

Another feature of the courses Get training for the job is that at the end of your studies you will be able to access a certificate that accredits the knowledge you acquired, which will help you participate in a job exchange.

On Get training for the job You study at your own pace and according to your times. You can enter the courses as many times as you need, as there is no time limit to finish them, and there is no limit of attempts to present the evaluations.

Currently, this platform developed by the Carlos Slim Foundation offers more than 200 different courses.

ABOUT MECHANICS

The Carlos Slim Foundation, through the platform Get training for the job, will offer training in automotive mechanic.

The goal is for students to learn to repair vehicles by themselves with a view to entrepreneurship.

The platform indicates that at the end of this course, entrepreneurs will know the operation and the parts that make up a car in order to analyze a diagnosis, provide maintenance services and even fix faults in its mechanical and electrical system.

