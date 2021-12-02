Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina shows off her little trikini and leaves part of her breasts out

Cardi B’s little sister and darling, Hennessy Carolina, once again heated up social networks by modeling a metallic trikini that left part of her breasts out causing quite a ruckus in Instagram. Turns out, the swimsuit was so small that the influencer’s attributes literally overflowed.

Despite being very pastel colors, Hennessy Carolina’s trikini It was paraded by the same and very well displayed in the super body that also has the businesswoman. Cardi B’s sister left everyone with the drool hanging around because when she turned around, it was possible to see that her breasts were sticking out from under her bathing suit. Immediately, the comments and compliments were immediate.

“You look perfect everywhere”, “I swear you are one of the most sensual women I have seen”, “Marry me, I will be your slave”, “You should be illegal in all states of this country”, “You are more beautiful than Barbie ”, were part of the flowers she received Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina.

But, to the sadness of many, the heart of Hennessy Carolina its busy. He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for several years, Michelle melo, with whom she is always seen on social networks, showing off the good relationship they have and how close they always are.

There’s no doubt Hennessey Carolina It is an eye drop for everyone who sees her and she knows very well how to show off her explosive curves. Not in vain is it one of the favorites of social networks.

