“Canelo” Álvarez: This was the HUMBLE house of the Mexican boxer before he was famous | VIDEO

Saúl Álvarez, better known as “Canelo”, is a Mexican professional boxer, who has won world championships in four different weight classes; He is currently the WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring world middleweight champion.

Santo Saúl Alvarez Barragán, better known as el canelo, was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco on July 18, 1990; is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four different weight divisions.

The beginnings of the boxer

The famous boxer’s fortune continues to grow and in recent months he posted earnings of 37 million dollars, of which 2 million correspond to sponsorships and 35 million from salaries and prizes.

However, this was not always the case, since the famous man had to start from the bottom and with little opportunity for growth as he now has, since when “Canelo” was a teenager, he decided to sell pallets in Guadalajara in order to contribute and support to his family, without knowing that his life would be focused on sports.

Under this scenario, users on social networks have wondered more about his private life long before he was famous, successful and a millionaire.

The humble house of “El Canelo”

Specifically, they have wondered about the place where his life story began with his siblings, parents and even his close friends; We refer to the first house in which he lived, which is located in Juanacatlán in the southeast of Jalisco.

Through social networks, an audiovisual of Badabun circulates, where a tour is made to see the house where the boxer grew up, and where he was a large part of his adolescence.

Although now the house has various modern modifications, you can see the place where “El Canelo” grew up and where he lived in a very humble way; In addition, they visited the family paletería where the boxer worked.

In addition, they visited the elementary school where the famous one studied and where he has donated on several occasions for improvements in the school, such as computer equipment.

