Camila Cabello goes to therapy to cope with comments about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Today Camila Cabello became a trend for starring on the cover of the magazine Glamor in different countries simultaneously.

But in addition to the photos that were shared on social networks, Cabello drew attention to an issue that has led her to therapy: her relationship with Shawn mendes.

In case you missed it : Having to Mar has been a refresh in my life: Siddhartha

Although they are very happy to all the places that attend the interpreter of “Havana” considers that the comments made by his actions next to the Canadian singer affect him.

Camila She commented that although she does not read those that are published on networks in one way or another they reach her.

«When there are negative things, it will affect you. So yeah, that’s very challenging. I think it’s another of the things that therapy has really helped me with, ”he told the publication.

In case you missed it: We don’t stop because music is our life: Son Rompe Pera

For the also former member of Fifth Harmony considers that it has been useful and has also helped his relationship with Mendes since both are transparent with their feelings.

“For better or for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that is why we can trust each other so much, because it is a very human relationship, very three-dimensional. When I vent or rant against something, he says, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I say, ‘No. I have to dedicate a session to him. ‘ And I do the same with him.

LDAV

Related