BUAP School of Medicine and Dell Medical School of the University of Texas sign agreement – Urbano

The Health cannot be conceived as a theme of each nation: it is a global concern and occupation, Because infections do not recognize borders, nor do chronic degenerative or cardiovascular diseases, these are an example of the need to join forces to combat them, as highlighted by the Rector Lilia Cedillo, by presiding over the signing of the collaboration agreement between the BUAP Faculty of Medicine and the Dell Medical School from the University of Texas, Austin.

“This gives us the opportunity to to collaborate more than 15 higher education institutions who share our wants and needs. At a time when we have not been able to get out of the pandemic, alliances with academic peers and between institutions concerned about health are of vital importance, “said Dr. Cedillo Ramírez.

This cooperation is made concrete through Academic Model to Provide Access to Health, whose acronym is MAPS or AMPATH, for its acronym in English. Among its objectives are to strengthen and develop sustainable health services; improve human capacity through the training of health professionals; advance research aimed at the health of the population; and reduce disparities in this area in order to shore up the work of the institutions.

In this regard, the doctor Tim Mercer, Chief of the Global Health Division, Dell School of Medicine, University of Texas, Austin, thanked to the Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramírez her opening for celebrate this agreement by means of the AMPATH model, replicated around the world and which has been successful for more than 30 years, since it works through a global network of universities, committed to the ministries of health, to generate world-class research, train future generations of health leaders and improve the health of the peoples.

Collaboration agreement between BUAP and the Ministry of Education of Peru

In order for higher education students from Peru access to institutions that provide educational, pertinent and quality services, a signature was carried out agreement collaboration between BUAP and the Ministry of Education of the Federal Government of Peru, the foregoing within the framework of competitive fund number six of the Program for the Improvement of the Quality and Relevance of Higher University and Technological Education Services (PMESUT).