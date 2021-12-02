Britney Spears assures that she is not overweight (VIDEO)

Britney Spears assured that he is not overweight in a recent post on his social networks.

In the last few months Britney Spears has given much to talk about, thanks to his recent triumph in his legal battle against the guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears.

Since then, ‘the princess of pop’ has maintained contact with all her followers on social networks, where she always shares her day to day.

Britney Spears goes on a trip with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and says he’s not overweight

As we know, Britney Spears has been in a relationship with Sam Asghari for five years.

However, it was in September 2021 that the singer announced that she was engaged to him.

This news came when he was in the middle of the controversy over the guardianship case against his father, which he won a few weeks ago, thanks to all the support he received from his fans and other celebrities.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

It was in this way that during this December 1, Britney Spears published through his Instagram account a series of photos and videos in which he appears in the company of Sam Asghari.

First he published some photos where you can see the couple in the entrance of an airplane.

As part of the caption, Britney Spears detailed that she was going on a trip with him; Although he did not specify where, he did specify that it would be a place outside the United States.

Subsequently, he took advantage of the publication to ensure that he is not overweight, as the paparazzi have tried to make you believe in his photos.

Besides that has been exercising.

“Oh, the precious joy of today! My fiance and I are very excited to go… As you can see, I don’t weigh 800 pounds like the paparazzi make me see in the photos. I’ve been exercising and it’s real, whatever. Thank God for being able to leave the country! I’m blessed! Instagram @britneyspears

After that, Britney Spears published some videos taken in the same place where the photos were taken, with the difference that the couple moves to do different poses.