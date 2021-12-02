British actress Emily Blunt, new Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission









Spain Film Commission has appointed British actress Emily Blunt as its new Honorary Ambassador during the Fitur Screen celebration in Madrid. Since 2018, the entity recognizes every year its honorary ambassadors from among the personalities of the film industry who contribute to promoting the attractions of Spain to attract international shootings.

The distinction comes when Emily Blunt is in Spain filming the new series ‘The English’, produced by BBC and Amazon Studios. Spain Film Commission wants to acknowledge your commitment and support for the continuity of the project despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The institution also underlines the importance of strengthening relations between Spain and the United Kingdom in audiovisual projects in the Brexit era.

Emily Blunt made her film debut in 2004 with the film ‘My Summer of Love’ and has since participated in more than 40 films and television productions. The protagonist of ‘A quiet place’, has been awarded numerous times for her work, including the Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actress for ‘Gideon’s daughter’, the Film Critics Award for ‘Al filo de la Mañana’ or three BAFTA nominations for her role in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Girl on the Train.”

This appointment as Honorary Ambassador continues the initiative of the Spain Film Commission, which has already distinguished the former United States Ambassador to Spain, James Costos, the actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón and the director of photography, Javier Aguirresarobe, as well as the Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and the filmmaker Terry Gilliam for their involvement in promoting and strengthening the audiovisual industry in our country.

Spain Film Commission has returned to the Fitur International Tourism Fair to demonstrate the importance that the alliance between tourism and the audiovisual sector has in the reactivation of the industry after Covid-19.

The event began on Wednesday, May 19 with the presentation of ‘Spain Screen Grand Tour’, that offers the traveler the opportunity to discover towns and cities, coasts, mountains, deserts, historic centers, avant-garde architecture, traditions of Spain and much more through the locations of some of the most recognized series and films of recent years. In addition, the Cantabria Film Commission announced the first call for grants for the production of feature films in the region endowed with 100,000 euros.

