Brad Pitt and George Clooney no longer friends? The possible reason for their estrangement comes to light

For many years they represented one of the strongest friendships in all of Hollywood. George Clooney and Brad Pitt have been great friends and have shown themselves normally in public. But now Star magazine has posted on its cover and center pages that such friendship could be a thing of the past.

Always according to this post, both actors would be estranged for a few years, specifically from the time when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married. “It all goes back to when Brad was with Angie,” says a source, adding that Angelina never liked Clooney and believed he was a bad influence on Pitt.

He goes on to argue that the actress thought George Clooney “took Brad away from her and her children.” According to the media, Clooney and Pitt “became increasingly separated” and the two “barely spoke” at Aniston’s 50th anniversary party, an event in which the two met again. “They definitely don’t go out together anymore”, says the source of Star magazine.

Another source considers that Clooney “misses some of the good times he shared with Brad, but they no longer have so much in common, “says the source.

But all is not lost, and it seems that Sandra Bullock could be the key for both to regain that friendship. Bullock has signed Clooney for his next film and a source close to him believes that “he is going to spend a lot of time with Brad and it is very likely that he will at least be able to seat him and George in the same room sometime”.

Surely you are interested in:

Brad Pitt wins fraud lawsuit against woman who believed she was going to marry him