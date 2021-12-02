BMW cars can now be unlocked with your Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21

Announced at Google I / O 2021, Android 12 digital keys are finally enabled to unlock and start your BMW.

We have been analyzing the main novelties of Android 12 for some time now, and perhaps one of the most interesting for a fully connected future is the native possibility of turning your smartphone into your car keys, obviously starting with the owners of a BMW that has been in charge of collaborating with Google in the development of this functionality.

It is something that we have known since last I / O 2021, although it has not been until now when Google has announced its availability in the first compatible smartphones, which are the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The colleagues of 9to5Google told us, also informing that the option is already enabled from today for all Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 that have Android 12 installed, being able not only to open the vehicle but also to start it without having to carry the physical keys of our BMW.

For now, it is released only through NFC connectivity and not using Ultra-WideBand (UWB), which is the technology these digital keys are actually designed for. Obviously, this entails compromises that we now comment on.

For starters, Google’s initial implementation requires the device to physically touch the door or at least close enough, so we will have to wait for the use of Ultra-WideBand (UWB) allow us keep your smartphone in your pocket without even having to touch it to open or start the car.

In addition, the use of NFC requires a vehicle with compatible technology, so we can only use our Galaxy S21 and Pixel to open BMW cars manufactured from 2020, the only ones where this digital key will work for now.

Perhaps the main problem is that the chip Ultra-WideBand (UWB) included in the Pixel 6 is not active yet, and requires a subsequent update already announced by Google. In addition, it should be noted that BMW is already compatible with the digital keys of iPhone and Apple Watch.

Likewise, there is also a limitation of markets where this function can be used at first, so we detail the specific countries where it is already enabled Android 12 digital car key:

Pixel 6 .- Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Cyprus, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Cyprus, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, United States, Croatia, Macao, Taiwan

.- Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Cyprus, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Cyprus, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, United States, Croatia, Macao, Taiwan Samsung Galaxy S21.- United States, Korea, Great Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain

We will see how long it takes more car manufacturers to join Google and become compatible with Android 12 digital keys, although we already know that everything in the automotive industry is quite slow, or at least that was until the irruption of Tesla and his gadgets with wheels.

