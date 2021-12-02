Blue WhatsApp 2021: WhatsApp Plus 2022: This is the way to download the latest version of APK 18.40.0 for free

This is what you should know about the update in the app

Millions of people around the world use WhatsApp on a daily basis to keep in touch with those closest to them to them, and the latest update contains improvements in the form of WhatsApp Plus.

But… What is WhatsApp Plus and how does it work? We will explain it to you below.

The plus version counts with more emojis, a wide way to personalize funds, calls, menus, and some other features such as a greater ability to send files and do not reduce the quality of the photo that will be sent through WhatsApp.

The plus version of WhatsApp It is only available for Android users, so you can only do it through the Play Store from your phone.

-To install WhatsApp Plus, you must first remove the original WhatsApp application and follow the steps below:

-Look for the V17.50 version of the application in Google Chrome as an installation file.

-Check the link on the page to avoid downloading viruses or malware.

-On the page you are on, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus” and grant all permissions to the browser so that it does not block the download.

-If you receive a message that the application cannot be installed, you must delete everything related to WhatsApp that you have on your phone. This is done from the application settings on your phone.

-Once you have downloaded WhatsApp Plus, you will need to give it a phone number so that you can link your contacts.

This application It is not linked to WhatsApp like the one we commonly know, so its security is not completely confirmed and if you prefer, you should wait for the official version to reach those updates.