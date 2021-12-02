Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Alejandro González Iñárritu’s tormented conscience transformed into a masterpiece

// By: Staff

By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) It was born from the mind of the director Alejandro González Iñárritu after a crisis caused by his 50th birthday. A film that bet on black humor, the sequence shot and an actor who had not starred in a movie in six years.

Primarily filmed at the Saint James Theater on Broadway, Birdman… follows actor Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), an actor in the twilight of his career, who tries to relive his glory years by writing, acting and directing a play, to leave behind his past as a Hollywood star, where he played the superhero Birdman.

Birdman masterfully simulates a sequence shot from start to finish, with the excellent photography of Emmanuel Lubezki, with a black and acid humor that was not characteristic of Iñarritu, who had focused his career on drama. A self-aware meta film that borders between madness and fantasy, with an actor haunted by his past through his most famous character (an allegory to Keaton’s past as Batman).

Birdman (the character) mutters in Riggan’s tormented conscience and sometimes shows up in physical form to question his life decisions. While Riggan has to deal with the complicated relationship with his daughter, Sam (Emma Stone); with Mike (Edward Norton), an understudy and acclaimed Broadway actor; with Jake (Zack Galiafianakis) his best friend and lawyer; with Lesley (Naomi Watts) actress of the play and ex-girlfriend of Mike; with Tabitha Dickinson (Lindsay Duncan) a theater critic who refuses to give a good review for her play; among other affective and work relationships.

A film that would not have been possible without the great performances of its cast, who raise the level of their performances (some of the best of their careers) in long takes, full of dialogue and with a musicalization by the drummer Antonio Sánchez who sets the tone, with a jazzy atmosphere to the unpredictable.

The film revolves around the work that Riggan does, but it is not only about this staging, it is about existence, our place in life and how we see it, duality, our relationships, cinema, a film criticism. (especially Hollywood blockbusters) and film critics. Everything through a character tries to stay afloat and at times is on the verge of collapse. In a masterpiece of cinematography.

Iñarritu’s successful crisis brought us back to Michael Keaton, with the best role of his career, it showed us that Emma Stone is a great actress, it allowed us to see we could take Zack Galifianakis seriously, it put Edward Norton in his best form and that Naomi Watts is always a reliable actress.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) won four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. But beyond the multiple nominations and awards, he reminded us of the importance of cinema as an art, as a critical medium, as a transmitter of sensations and inspiration for life.

