This Wednesday, December 1, the statistical record of ‘Spotify Wrapped 2021’ was finally enabled and, among the data obtained at a global level, curiously it was discovered that more than 265 users on the platform have songs from Billie eilish on playlist for gardening and stimulate their plants

That is why, below, we present our musical selection of the best songs from the repertoire of Billie eilish, with which you will be able to do your gardening in the best way and so your friends of leaves and roots soar up to the sky

Billie Eilish’s playlist with which your plants will grow

“Your Power”

One of the songs with a more passive and comforting rhythm of ‘Happier Than Ever’, the most recent record production of the young singer, which will surely be able to relax you to do your music work. gardening in all comfort and it will also create the perfect environment to germinate that seed or stimulate the roots.

“Happier Than Ever”

The style of Billie eilish It can be described as emotional and if there is a song in which you deposit painful feelings, without a doubt, it is “Happier Than Ever”, one of the most cathartic and powerful songs in your repertoire. The first half of the track will surely be harmonious for your plants But we warn you to be careful when it starts to increase in intensity, we do not want you to tread on delicate ground with emotion or for your friends with leaves to end up devastated.

“Everything I Wanted”







The voice of the interpreter and the way it is processed in the production of FINNINGS make it unique. We are sure that with “Everything I Wanted”, the flora of your yard you will feel that a warm, deep and melodious voice is singing closely to you.

“Ocean Eyes”

Before his massively successful debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, Billie eilish was beginning to be recognized among Internet users thanks to endearing compositions such as “Ocean Eyes” that, yes, it will also be able to put you to work between earth and vegetation and will move your plants until they grow up.

“I Love You”

Water is vital for the growth of any living being and we guarantee that you will burn just by playing “I Love You”, a song that has the vocal accompaniment of FINNINGS and what is about a failed relationship, you will shed so many tears that the stems and limbs of your plants.

What songs of Billie eilish would you put your plants for them to grow?