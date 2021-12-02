Billie Eilish named PETA’s “Person of the Year” for 2021

Billie Eilish has been named PETA’s “Person of the Year” for 2021.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer – who is vegan and a longtime animal rights advocate – follows in the footsteps of previous winners such as Brian May, Morrissey and Joaquin Phoenix

Eilish, 19, is the youngest recipient of the animal protection organization’s annual award.

“Billie Eilish is making sure the party is over for meat and dairy foods, as well as leather, furs and silk,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

“PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for taking every opportunity to point out that vegan food and fashion are kinder to animals and the planet we share with them.”

Earlier this year, Eilish convinced designer Oscar de la Renta not to wear fur after he made her the dress for the Meta Gala 2021. She later listed the achievement as one of the highlights of her career, saying: “That was a really big thing for me, and I hope more brands will follow.”

This year’s Met Gala also served exclusively vegan meals for the first time.

Eilish had already expressed her “disgust” for people who wear mink fur, while also criticizing the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals.”

The star launched her own “100% vegan” Nike sneakers in September before launching a new perfume, “Eilish,” which contains no ingredients of animal origin and is not tested on animals. He said that creating this latest product was “one of the most exciting things I have ever done.”

Meanwhile, Eilish asked her fans not to eat turkey this holiday season: “Turkeys are one of the cutest creatures in the world,” she said in an interview with British Vogue.

“I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry … I can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and doing nothing about it.”

In other news, Billie Eilish has received several nods for the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year (‘Happier Than Ever’), and Song of the Year (‘Happier Than Ever’). Next year’s ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 31.