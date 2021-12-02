Between the weight drops and COVID, going to the private doctor is getting more and more expensive – El Financiero

The cost of private healthcare in Mexico will close the year with a rise of 19 percent, due to the depreciation of the peso against the dollar; the high demand in the public health system for cases of COVID-19, and the shortage of imported medicines and hospital supplies, projected a survey by Willis Towers Watson.

The consultant estimated that the cost of health care globally will continue to rise in the face of the emergence of new strains of COVID-19, like omicron. This item is expected to close 2021 with an increase of 8.1 percent in the world.

By regions, Latin America will have the highest increase in the demand for private medical services at the end of the year, with 13.18 percent. It is followed by the Middle East, with 10.9 percent, and North America, with 9.7 percent.

In the case of Mexico, according to the global survey, 2021 is expected to end with an increase of 19 percent; while for the following year it drops slightly to 18.6 percent.

“COVID-19 has had the biggest impact on global medical trend variation the industry has seen and we anticipate it extending to 2022 and beyond. Countries and employers are experiencing the impact of a recovery in demand for regular medical services that will occur in 2021, while, for others, this may not happen until 2022 or 2023, ″ experts from the global company noted.