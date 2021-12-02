Ben Affleck will spend the holidays with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Gardner

Ben affleck He has had a very hectic 2021 and he will not end it in any other way than with a very modern and versatile family environment. The Batman actor will prove that he has a modern family.

Ben Affleck’s vacation plans, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer garner They may seem “strange” to most, but for them, it is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas.

Related news

A source told the magazine OKAY! on November 17, 2021, that Ben plans to vacation with his girlfriend, J-Lo, and his ex-wife, Jen, and their two sets of children. “Christmas has to do with children. Despite being totally opposites, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have come together for children “the source said. “It may sound strange spending the holidays with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but Jennifer doesn’t care what other people think.”

J-Lo she has two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony: 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme.

Ben Affleck and Jen Garner, who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, share three children: their daughters. Violet, 13 years old, and Seraphina, 12, and his son, Samuel, of 9.

While the source points out that J-Lo and Jen “get along”, the source confirms that it is “very improbable” that the two of you become best friends. “If children can get along, why can’t parents?” said the fountain. “I doubt you’re ever going to see Jennifer appear in a J-Lo music video or hang out together at a Versace fashion show. Like the chances of J-Lo baking cookies with Jennifer before going to book club together is highly unlikely. “

The news of the vacation plans of Ben, J-Lo and Jen It comes after the trio was spotted trick-or-treating with their kids in Halloween.

How does Jennifer Lopez get along with Jennifer Garner?

A source told Radar Online at that time Jen got in touch with J-Lo to meet up once he realized how “serious” the singer of “Jenny From the Block” with her ex-husband. “Once it became clear that Ben and Lopez were serious about getting back together, Jennifer reached out,” the source said. “When you have kids with an ex and that person starts dating again, the three of them are close, whether they like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure she had a relationship with J. Lo, for nothing more, so things wouldn’t be awkward for her children. “

The source went on to point out that while J-Lo and Jen have personalities “different”, they share a “love for their children” which is common.

“J-Lo and Jennifer couldn’t be more different, but they share one thing in common which is their love for their children.” the source said. “They have found common ground. They will never be best friends, but both of them will always do what is best for their children. “

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Met

Ben and J-Lo, who starred in movies like Gigli and Jersey Girl together, first dated from 2001 to 2004, and the couple known as Bennifer. They got engaged in 2002 before their split two years later.

The two got back together in April 2021 after J-Lo split from her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, after four years together.

In an interview with TODAY in November 2021, J-Lo who has been married three times, revealed if she would want to marry again. “I do not know”he said at the time. “Yeah I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, always have been, sometimes. I still believe in happily ever after, sure, 100%.”