Ben Affleck opens up about his “beautiful” love story with Jennifer Lopez

Seconds were never good, you could read already in the Quijote’. So the expression is long. But from time to time there are those who insist on proving otherwise. For instance, Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez, or Bennifer for short, that day by day they continue to show us that the second and more mature stage of their romance is as good or better than his first courtship.

The Oscar-winning director and actor gave an interview to the ‘Wall Street Journal’ to talk about his latest film, ‘The Tender Bar’, in which he plays a character “strangely close” to his own father. However, the interviewer managed to derive the topic of the conversation to what we all wanted to know: details of her love story with JLo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, during their courtship in the past. (Reuters)

Mulling over your second chance With the pop star, after their initial relationship between 2002 and 2004, Affleck was cautious and did not make any spectacular confessions, but yes he assured that he hopes to remarry one day. Something that her partner recently referred to on the ‘Today show’, saying that she considers herself “a romantic” and he still believes in the “and they lived happily and ate partridges” thing.

“Fear led me to the work ethic”, said in reference to his alcohol problems in the past that ended costing him his marriage to Jennifer Garner. “Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified. The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important is to be a good man, a good person. and, you know, a good husband. Hopefully“.

“Be a good husband, in the future. Can we talk about your current relationship [con Jennifer Lopez]? “was the next question for the actor.” You can write guesses about it, but one of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it is not wise to share everything with the world“said a low-key Affleck, who in fact recently decided delete your Instagram account.

“There are some things that are private and intimate and that they have meaning in terms of their privacy by dint of not sharing them with the rest of the world. I feel more comfortable learning to find a line between the things I want to share and the things I don’t. I don’t know if it’s good or bad. I do not know. I know that I feel more comfortable having those limits in my life around which, in a friendly and direct way, I tell you that I don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in a newspaper“.

Upon how their romance was restarted, the actor limited himself to answering that It has been a “beautiful to me” story, and assured that “one of the things that I really value in all facets of my life right now is that it was managed in a way that reflects that. My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person that I really feel that I am, who is not perfect, but I am someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest and authentic and responsible. It’s hard to express who benefits the most, without getting into gossip. It’s a great story. Maybe one day I’ll tell. I’ll write it all down … and then I’ll set it on fire“he said with a laugh.

About love knocking on his door for the second time with the same person, Affleck said that indeed it is rare that it happens and considers himself “lucky”, since “I have benefited from second Chances and I am aware that other people don’t even get a first chance. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult and we are always failing and we hope to learn from those failures. ”