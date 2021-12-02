belong to Morena, accuses the mayor

Irregular contracts, works reported as concluded even though they were not carried out, in addition to sales permits on public roads delivered in the last days of the Moreno government Patricia aceves, are the main anomalies investigated by the mayor’s office Tlalpan From Mexico City.

Alfa González, Mayor, explained that the authorizations of informal commerce coincide with the complaints of the neighbors.

Until now, the Alliance member clarified that they have not yet initiated complaints at the Comptroller’s Office, as they want to strengthen the files, in addition to that they are still on time.

“We had an operation to remove the chelerías, there on the Picacho Ajusco highway, where it was already impossible to travel there.

“But it was also a point of sale not only of alcohol illegally, but there were also reports and complaints of drug sales, prostitution, abuse of minors,” he explained.

Now that the campaigns are over and she has faced reality, the PRD mayor commented that she will seek to fulfill campaign proposals, such as returning to each of the Tlalpan colonies to bring services to the neighbors.

One of his proposals is to increase security, an area in which 500 lights have been repaired, he said.

“The Mayor’s Office was abandoned, the urban services without any attention, the people who live in Tlalpan, I also believe that I was disappointed in the governments, even hopeless, I would think,” he said.

What did Sandra Cuevas, mayor of Cuauhtémoc, say?

In the interview, Sandra Cuevas assures that she is going to give people tools to get out of poverty and she is not going to give them money.

“Because I love people, and I have told them when I walk through the popular neighborhoods, I do not want to see them poor, I am not going to come to give them gifts, I am going to give them the tools to grow,” adds Sandra Cuevas.

The video of the interview that Carlos Alazraki made with Sandra Cuevas was published on October 21.

“I want and I bet on an economy of the rich, not of the poor, I don’t like the poor, I was poor and I don’t like the poor,” said the mayor in a video.