Bell’s Palsy the complicated and strenuous illness Angelina Jolie suffered after her divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and activist for women’s rights, has not always had an easy life as she has also been through hard times. Throughout his career, Jolie He has received several accolades for his acting achievements, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since 2012, the actress is “Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”.

In addition to all the conflicts that Angelina happened with his ex-partner, Brad Pitt, the celebrity also had to face a difficult illness. It is so Jolie He suffered from Bell’s palsy, a disorder that causes transient facial paralysis, caused by inflammation of the facial nerve.

Angelina Jolie revealed that she noticed her illness because she had severe pain in one part of her face in 2016. The actress spoke about it in an interview for “Vanity Fair” magazine. Regarding the producer’s disease, it is known that there is no treatment because it usually takes a patient between 3 and 7 months to fully recover.

This condition he suffered from Angelina Jolie called Bell’s palsy, it is a disorder of the nerve that controls the movement of the muscles of the face, which is called the facial nerve or the seventh cranial nerve; Damage to the nerve causes muscle weakness or paralysis. Unbelievably the disease he went through Jolie it is more common in people over 65 years of age and can affect people of any age. Some of the main symptoms are: discomfort behind the ear, feeling the face stretched or pulled to one side, difficulty closing one eye, trouble smiling, and difficulty eating and drinking.

It is little known that there are diseases that can trigger this disorder such as HIV / AIDS infection, Lyme disease, middle ear infection and sarcoidosis. On the other hand, being pregnant or suffering from diabetes can increase the possibility of suffering from it. The year when Angelina Jolie suffered the disease was the same year in which he began his divorce with Brad Pitt so it could have been the result of the stress of the moment.