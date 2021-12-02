Bell’s Palsy the complicated and strenuous illness Angelina Jolie suffered after her divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and activist for women’s rights, has not always had an easy life as she has also been through hard times. Throughout his career, Jolie He has received several accolades for his acting achievements, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since 2012, the actress is “Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”.

In addition to all the conflicts that Angelina happened with his ex-partner, Brad Pitt, the celebrity also had to face a difficult illness. It is so Jolie He suffered from Bell’s palsy, a disorder that causes transient facial paralysis, caused by inflammation of the facial nerve.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker