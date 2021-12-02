Barcelona contact Cavani to arrive as a reinforcement in winter

BARCELONA – Barcelona has already contacted Edinson Cavani’s surroundings to find out if he would be willing to leave Manchester United and arrive at the Camp Nou during the next winter market, according to different sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Catalan club continues to explore different alternatives to reinforce its attack during the next winter market and is tracking the market in search of footballers who do not play regularly for their clubs.

Edinson cavani EFE

In this sense, ESPN already reported days ago that they have also tested two Chelsea attackers such as Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and the versatile Raheem Sterling, from Manchester City.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

ESPN has learned that a few days ago, those responsible for the Barcelona team’s technical secretariat contacted Cavani’s environment to find out about his situation.

The 34-year-old striker has a contract until the end of the season but has only played eight games after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and would not look down on having an adventure in the Spanish LaLiga. However, the same sources acknowledge to ESPN that Cavani intends to speak with his new coach, Ralf Rangick, to find out if he has him before making a decision.

At the same time, Barça is in talks with City about Ferran Torres, but the Blaugrana management continues to assess other more affordable options since they know that signing the Manchester City winger in the middle of the season will be very difficult.

2 Related

The only option for Ferran to reach Barcelona is through a transfer while the other operations they are studying would be players who could arrive at a reduced cost or through a loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the general director of Barça, Ferran Reverter, confirmed last Wednesday that the club will have to be smart to be able to sign in January without breaking the rules of the salary limit set by LaLiga.

“Barcelona will be able to sign in winter and summer, although they will have to take a good look at these operations and more so considering that we want to renew Ousmane Dembélé,” said Reverter, CEO of Barça yesterday.

The culé club has already signed Dani Alves for the January market and Barcelona sources admit to ESPN that in order to give more players entry, the club must first let out some players from the current squad to lighten the salary mass.