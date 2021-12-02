average ticket exceeds 1,500 pesos

The adoption of Mexicans to e-commerce or online shopping will continue solid even after the Covid-19 pandemic, and with it, the adoption of digital payments.

In this sense, PayPal estimated that in the new normal, ecommerce adoption will remain at 69%, with an average ticket that exceeds 1,500 Mexican pesos.

“Depending on the type of service or product we are going to register different behaviors, 8 years ago we saw online purchases that were focused on retailers best known in fashion and electronics. The average ticket is now higher, it can exceed 1,500 or 2,000 pesos and that is where the use of interest-free months comes in, ”explained Jesús Padilla, PayPal’s Marketing Director, at a press conference.

At pre-pandemic levels, online shopping adoption was 47%, during the pandemic it increased to 74.3% and in the “new normal” it will remain at 69%, according to an analysis conducted by PayPal.

During 2020, ecommerce experienced an unprecedented acceleration, 81% compared to 2019. In total sales figures, an amount of 316,000 million pesos was reached, which represents 9% of the total of the retail, according to data from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

Among the payment methods preferred by Mexican buyers are the debit card (84.6%), credit card (56.3%), payment platforms (50.6%), payment by transfer (27.3%), cash on delivery ( 10.2%) and payment with gift card (10.2%).

“Other habits around online shopping emphasize that it is a consolidated, mature buyer, 90% usually inform themselves; comparing products and looking for reviews before the purchase, 82% declare some concern when it comes to the safety of online purchases and regarding basic basket products, online purchases are part of the daily life of Mexicans “, he pointed out Alba Hermo Romero, Director of Data & Intelligence at PayPal.

67% make frequent use of the platforms for online purchases, however, the youngest users, between 18 and 24 years old, are the segment that prioritizes the acquisition of products through this digital channel.

“Among the advantages, they observe the security and anti-fraud guarantee as the main advantage of using this type of platform, they are the best alternative, in addition to the convenience, speed, ease and comfort that are the platforms for online payments”, added the executive.

The categories driven in the pandemic were prepared food and restaurants, where 92% of those surveyed used home service applications; entertainment, with an adoption of 97%, which being paid monthly is the frequency that has the highest incidence with slight changes due to the pandemic.

Similarly, mobility and transport services were digitized, since 97.3% opted for shared transport applications; 30.4% bought urban public transport tickets online, 14.4% used bicycle rental service applications and 12.9% paid highway tolls and toll roads through the digital channel.

The food and pharmacy category in e-commerce registered an increase in the weekly frequency, where 9 out of 10 buyers chose this channel, especially for health reasons and savings.

The only category that did not show growth due to sanitary restrictions was the sale of tickets for entertainment activities away from home; Once the pandemic is over, buyers plan to return to the 2019 level and 90% want to purchase their tickets for months without interest.

