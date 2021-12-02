Aura Cristina Geithner revealed that television is no longer her main source of income

Instgram photo @crissgeithner

For some months it has been known that the talented actress Aura Cristina Geithner, recognized for playing Soledad Ahumada in the well-remembered soap opera ‘La potra zaina’ by Bernardo Romero Pereiro, is part of the OnlyFans adult content platform.

The actress has played roles in different Mexican and Colombian series, however, she has not been seen recently on the small screen, so many wanted to know why she did not act again. In an interview with the entertainment program ‘Lo Sé Todo’ on Channel 1, she revealed the reason that kept her away from the great recording sets and what she has been doing in recent months of the pandemic.

“Many people say that things and not my love, television is no longer my medium of work, and it is not that I do not want it. The truth no longer exists or at least not for me, today I updated myself “, assured the renowned artist for the gossip program of Channel 1.

She also assured that since the long confinements began at the beginning of the pandemic, she found in social networks a possibility to generate greater income by becoming a successful influencer.

“I love this, I’m my own boss, I have my own company, I live off the digital networks of everything and I’m doing very well. I do not miss television, I am the owner of my digital networks, I do whatever I want, if I want to do comedy I do it, if I want to dance I do it, if I want to model I do it highlighting all my talents and nobody commands me “, Geithner pointed out for ‘I Know Everything’.

The actress found on digital platforms the option of profiting from the content that she herself produces, be it video recordings, photographs, among other elements, so that her body is the main protagonist in the content she posts.

“I want to publish it, I do it, which I don’t, no, then it’s delicious, because before it depended on a production company that was the one that sent you over and gave you a salary, having to do what the same production company told you. Not today, today you do what you want obviously with respect “, concluded the talented actress for the gossip show.

On October 20, the actress denounced that her Instagram account was hacked, as she received a direct message on this social network that asked her to enter the link that was attached and fill in the requested information.

Given the ignorance and the similar appearance of the platform, the 54-year-old woman proceeded to complete the information and her data was stolen immediately, so she decided to alert her followers about the painful situation.

“Attention! my Instagram account was hacked. Be careful! requesting money hackers “The singer also wrote on her Twitter account. In fact, the Instagram user ‘@crissgeithner’ is still in the search results, with the difference that none of his photos appear; instead, they were replaced by images with the logo of this platform. Also, the profile picture was removed.

It should be remembered that the artist used this social network to promote her work as an influencer and content generator on the OnlyFans platform, in which she charges approximately $ 72,000 pesos per monthly subscription and thus be able to access her exclusive content.

KEEP READING:

“My house was flooded”, Marcela Reyes revealed to her followers some domestic problems

Luis Alberto Posada celebrated a nomination for the Macondo Film Awards in which he starred