Astronomers discover two supermassive black holes on collision course

The galaxy NGC 7727 (right) and an enlarged view (left) showing the two galactic nuclei that contain the two supermassive black holes. Image : POT

If you look through a standard telescope, the nearby galaxy NGC 7727 will look like some kind of cobweb floating in the night sky. But inside it are two supermassive black holes that have begun a dance that will end with their violent merger. As a team of astronomers recently discovered, whose research will be published on Astronomy & Astrophysics, these objects are closer to Earth than any other known pair of supermassive holes .

One of the black holes is 6.3 million times the mass of the Sun, while the other has a whopping 154 million solar masses. The duo are located 89 million light years from Earth in the constellation Aquarius. The astronomers were able to determine the mass of both objects by studying how their gravitational pull affected nearby stars.

Supermassive black holes lurk from the center of galaxies. Our own galaxy is home to Sagittarius A *, a black hole of approximately 4 million solar masses located 26,000 light years from Earth. When two galaxies merge, the black holes end up circling each other until they finally merge. These mergers between two black holes are some of the most violent astrophysical phenomena in the universe, generating the gravitational waves that Einstein predicted and that were observed for the first time by him Gravitational wave observatory LIGO in 2015.

“Once black holes get much closer to each other, they will bond gravitationally and begin to orbit each other,” said lead study author Karina Voggel in an email to Gizmodo. “This is observable in theory , but this stage in the evolution of black holes lasts only a short time at scale of cosmic time, and so far not we have observed ”. Voggel, an astronomer at the University of Strasbourg , said mergers galaxies like this could increase the total number of supermassive black holes by as much as 30%.

“Currently, LIGO can detect gravitational waves from the fusion of black holes they have a couple of times the mass of our Sun, ”added Voggel. “When the LISA space mission becomes operational in a few years, we will also be able to detect gravitational wave events coming from the merger of such supermassive black holes ”.

While the galaxy is visible through a normal telescope, when viewed through the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory , you can distinguish small orbs of light within the galaxy that mark where the black holes are. (The gravitational pull of black holes is so strong that light cannot escape them, but objects are often surrounded by glowing superheated plasma.)

“The small separation and speed of the two black holes indicate that they will merge into a single monstrous black hole, “said study author Holger Baumgardt, an astrophysicist at the University of Queensland. in a statement from THAT.

Astronomy of black holes is about to receive a vital impulse , since the Very Large Telescope will be replaced by a new telescope to end of this decade. East new telescope will be located high in the Chilean Atacama desert , an attractive place for astronomers due to its altitude, its clear skies and lack of light pollution.

“This detection of a pair of supermassive black holes is just the beginning,” he said. Steffen Mieske, astronomer of the ESO and co-author of the study . “We can make detections like this It is considerably further than is currently possible. The new telescope it will be fundamental to understand these objects ”.

Modern gravitational wave observatories are able to detect the waves that are produced in space-time created by the collisions of black holes, as well as collisions between black holes and neutron stars. But we probably won’t get a chance to see this Black hole couple give each other their final hug , since according to the researchers it will take place “Within the next 250 million years” .