Arsenal stars in controversial scoring at Old Trafford with De Gea injured on the pitch

During the match between Manchester United and Arsenal on Date 14 of the Premier League, The ‘Gunners’ opened the scoring in the ‘Theater of Dreams’ with a controversial annotation that had initially been annulled by the referee, but which the VAR changed and validated.

At minute 13, Emile Smith Rowe got the first goal of the game with a shot from outside the area, the ball was nailed into the goal easily due to the goalkeeper of the United, David De Gea he was on the grass visibly sore.

David de Gea hurts his ankle in Arsenal’s goal Getty Images

Whistling Martin Atkinson decided to cancel Smith’s goal because the Spanish goalkeeper was on the ground, however, after a few minutes, the VAR accepted the score by telling Atkinson that De Gea had been injured by his teammate Fred, who He accidentally stomped his archer.

As no Arsenal player was involved in the play that left De Gea on the ground, those responsible for the video arbitration considered that the annotation should go up to the scoreboard, although in social networks many users criticized the Gunners players for not putting in practice the Fair Play.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

Fortunately for Fred and Red Devils fans, the Brazilian assisted Bruno Fernandes, who scored the tying goal just before the first half was over.

Until now, Manchester United eighth gear in the Premier League, while Arsenal it is located in the fifth position of the general classification.