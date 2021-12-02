Ariana Grande raises the temperature with her great figure

Ariana Grande, singer, performer, designer, producer and actress, turned social networks back on through a post she made on Instagram showing her beauty. The artist is going through a good time both personally and artistically.

The 28-year-old singer, Ariana GrandeUndoubtedly, she is going through a great present as the artist prepares to make the great leap as an actress, in her protagonist in the film Wicked. Days ago, Grande confessed her love for Broadway musicals, especially one, Wicked. Years later, the music producer will have the great opportunity to be the protagonist, but on the big screen. The story of this artistic work is about the witches of the Wizard of Oz, the classic of cinema that dates back to the late 1930s.

Ariana will play the role of Glina, the good witch from the movie. In more than one interview, the 28-year-old American singer had expressed her devotion and admiration for this character and years later, her dream will come true. His co-star will be Cynthia Erivo, who will be in charge of playing the evil witch of Wicked.

Everything is full happiness for Big Since, in May 2021, the actress secretly married Dalton Gómez, a real estate agent. The couple made their bond official after a year and a half of dating. The actress’s partner has a low profile since she does not have social networks and little is known about the boyfriend, only that he is a native of California.

Ariana Grande posing. Source: Instagram Ariana Grande

In recent days, the talented artist has shown why she is one of the most beautiful women in the musical world since, through a publication on her Instagram, Ariana Grande published a photo that exceeded 9 million likes. The singer is seen wearing a green top and dazzling with her beautiful face. He accompanied the post with just “Ohh ok”.