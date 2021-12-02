Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi tease the new collaboration of ‘Don’t Look Up’ – EzAnime.net

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi will share their collaborative single “Just Look Up” on Friday, December 3rd. The song comes from the next movie Don’t look up, which hits select theaters on December 10 and will air on Netflix beginning December 24.

“We knew no limits / Well, at the speed of sound / Riding through thick and thin, but soon / Against ourselves,” Grande sings in the remnant shared on social media.

the remnant Kid Cudi shared characteristics of a part of his own verse, where he raps: «I know I disappointed you, I did not deny it / And there is so much you can lose and yes, that matters / I have been dealing with madness / He was not the man you needed / You are dealing with a sadness, the truth is that everything depends on me «.

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up follows an astronomy graduate student (played by Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) after they discover that a comet will crash into Earth.

Grande and Kid Cudi star in the film alongside Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Ron Perlman. The film’s soundtrack was directed by Nicholas Britell, who also did the music for Adam McKay’s The Big Short and Vice.

“What that did was bring out what the movie is really about, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree, ”McKay told the New York Times about the film. “So it’s about climate change, but at its root, it’s about what the Internet has, what cell phones have, what the modern world has done with the way we communicate.”

Don’t Look Up follows the announcement that Grande will play Glinda in the live-action adaptation of Evil with Elphaba from Cynthia Erivo.

On November 5 Kid Cudi premiered the documentary A man named Scott on Amazon Prime Video. The film focuses on the holistic career of the songwriter and rapper with the vision of his closest friends and collaborators.

“Just Look Up” comes out December 3. Pre-save the song to Spotify and Apple Music.