Antuna looks like a cockroach, don’t even send him to America: Antonio C. Santos

It seems that only the current directives and technical bodies of América and Chivas are happy thinking of exchanging players because a history of the azulcremas as it is Antonio Carlos Santos strongly opposes for top rivals to barter, especially when what the Eagles would receive is “someone who looks like a cockroach”.

Faced with the imminent deal to change Sebastián Córdova for Uriel Antuna, the former Brazilian player who made the shirt 13 mythical in Coapa said that if they plan to do that business, the best thing for the Eagles is only to sell without receiving something in return.

“For me, Sebastián Córdova is a player who does not feel the America shirt and the same Antuna, footballers who neither went nor fa. That Antuna boy is fast, but when he catches the ball he just runs and looks like a cockroach“he told the program The Camps from W Sports.

“It will be beneficial for America that Córdova leaves, better sell it but without receiving anything in return. Chivas welcome the bad players from America. Do you think that if he did not serve in America, he will do it in Chivas? All those who change their shirts like that never worked. I wish there was a little more shame, “he added.

America has lost its identity: Antonio C. Santos

This type of negotiation between staunch rivals is convincing proof that America has lost identity, to say of Negro Santos, who remembers that in his time the azulcrema club opened its portfolio to sign the best and they weren’t haggling over prices or carrying second- or third-line items.

“The identity of the team has been lost since we began to have managers from Atlante, Necaxa, Irapuato and even Chivas, that’s not America, we stopped being americanism, the one who opened the checkbook to hire the best in South America, “he said.