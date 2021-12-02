Anne Hathaway: the movie ‘One Day’ will become a Netflix series

We know well what the plot that he starred about is about Anne Hathaway on ‘One Day’. The film who directed Lone scherfig, and it was released in 2011, it remains current in our list, located in the first places for those rainy days or when we want to see something familiar that we know will feel like a cuddle. Ten years after its launch, Netflix announced that it will adapt the plot to a TV series.

The story of Emma and Drexler is based on the best-seller from David nicholls. In 2009, when the book was presented on the market, it occupied the first places in the reading lists and generated great expectations when they announced that it would arrive. a ribbon in which the American actress, Anne Hathaway, and the british Jim Sturgess, would you want to put a face to these endearing characters.

‘Always the same day’ will become a Netflix series

Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred in “One Day.” Focus Features

‘One Day’, or ‘Always the same day’, as it was titled in Spanish, it is one of the Anne Hathaway movies ideal for crying. At the time it was highly anticipated, although it received mixed reviews. For lovers of romantic cinema, surely the illusion for look again at this story will stay on, now with the possibility of savoring it in a series of episodes to go deeper into the development and personality of the characters.

Although at the moment it is very recent news and the information is limited, it is known from a publication that the entertainment giant made on its account Twitter, in a section that says ‘news about novelties‘, which is a New serie: Based on the bestselling novel by David Nicholls. A epic and tragicomic love story, in which each episode catches up with the central characters, Em and Dex, on a specific day, July 15, as they grow and change, reunite and separate, experience joy and heartbreak. ‘

It is nostalgic to know that we will revive a decade later these two characters who meet again every year, ‘Always the same day’, and experiencing life together in each encounter. It is not known at the moment who will be chosen to give them life, but the version in which it appears Anne Hathaway is available within the platform catalog, in case you need to refresh your memory before getting hooked on this next series.