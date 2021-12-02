Angourie Rice, Kate Winslet’s daughter in fiction: “Mare of Easttown is a story about healing and grief processing”

About his participation in the film Spider-Man: No way home, which will be released in theaters in December, says that “unfortunately, my lips are sealed.” About a new comedy project – a film with Rebel Wilson – he replies that he is excited, “but I can’t say much about it.”

Angourie Rice, a 20-year-old Australian actress, is treading balls when it comes to talking about her upcoming releases. Although that at times also applies when he addresses his last role on the screen and the expected end of his story. Discreet, the interpreter says that she has read the multiple theories that circulate around the outcome of the police miniseries Mare of Easttown (this Sunday 30 on HBO and on the HBO GO platform) and that, in fact, he enjoys when his followers share them with him.

He also laughs when it is suggested that one of the ideas circulating is that his character could be the murderer of the plot. “I’ve seen that theory, I’ve seen that theory. That’s all I’ll say, “he says in a video call with Worship and a small group of Latino media.

With Kate Winslet as the big star, the fiction follows in seven episodes a bankrupt police officer who must solve the disappearances and murders that plague a town in Pennsylvania. But as much or more interesting than the detective puzzle is the portrait of those who inhabit the place and the house of the protagonist, where the story places three women of different generations. Jean Smart plays the grandmother and Rice the teenage daughter, Siobhan, in an environment shaken by the death of her older brother and by the hurricane that is unleashed abroad.

That double bet, says the actress, “I think is what makes each mystery and each twist so shocking in the series, because you understand these people and you care about them. You really empathize. ” He also relives his first script reading of the plot created by director Brad Ingelsby: “It’s compelling in a different way, compelling in the way these characters are. And I want to understand them as well as understand the mystery ”.

“What I love about the show is that it talks about grief, it’s an exploration of grief and how different people deal with grief individually and as a community. How a community understands what happened to one person or what happened to a whole group of people. It is about healing, understanding and processing grief ”, he says.

His role in production is one of the few that does not seem stuck in time due to the weight of pain. Siobhan divides her attention between creating art, containing the chaos of her home, and exploring her identity, which throughout the plot prompts her to change girlfriend. Angourie Rice, who started acting as a child in movies like Two dangerous guys (2016) along with Ryan Gosling, tells that he identified with the character of his character. “(You’re like) a mini-adult when you’re working on set, so I definitely bonded with that aspect of her.”

-Because of the pandemic, you started filming the series when you were 18 years old and finished it on the verge of turning 20. Do you think this role can be decisive in your career and mark a before and after?

I think I changed a lot and learned a lot from the beginning of the series to the end. Also because we had to stop production during the pandemic. It was definitely an experience of change. I think we all changed a lot during that time. So I think maybe I don’t see it as a before and after, but I do see it as a time of change and growth, that’s for sure. It was definitely a turning point in my life, but I am grateful that it happened while I was filming a series that I feel so connected to and that I am passionate about.

-What was the main advice Kate Winslet gave you before filming began?

When I met her I was so, so nervous (laughs). Yes, she is like a legend in the industry. But she really made me feel so comfortable that I think that’s what I learned, she brought a lot of energy, joy and humor to the set. And I think something that was really impressive, and that I really admired, is that she brought so much dedication. You can tell that she really cared about the series and that she cared about the people who worked on the series. And that’s really inspiring and admirable. So I think that’s one of the main things I learned from her.