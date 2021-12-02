Android TV based on Android 12 is official: these are the news

Android 12 is official on mobile phones, but the version for Smart TV with Android TV or Google TV was still in beta. Google has now announced that Android TV 12 stable is official, although at the moment its availability is limited to ADT-3 devices, for developers.

Android 12 reaches both televisions with Android TV and Google TV and, although it is not a radical change, it brings some interesting changes and some of the mobile enhancements are also available on TV.

Block access to microphone and camera

Android 12 permission changes are also present on Android TV / Google TV. To begin with, in the device settings there are two new sections: Camera and microphone. If the TV has a microphone or camera, you can completely block access from settings.

If you allow access, you will receive an alert each time the camera or microphone is in use, in the form of a callsign displayed in one of the corners of the screen. It is exactly the same that is present in mobiles with Android 12.

Fit to content frames

Another new option available from the device settings is Adapt to the frame rate of the content, inside the apparatus of Screen and sound. There are three options available: only if the transition is smooth, even if the transition is not smooth and never.

Fast connection

Connecting the TV to the Internet can be an ordeal if you have to use the remote control to enter the password for the connection. With Android TV 12, it is possible connect the TV to a Wi-Fi network with the help of the mobile.

To do this you must go to the settings and enter Network and Internet, where the new section appears Fast connection. A QR code is then displayed, which you must scan from the Add Wi-Fi network section on the mobile, and then follow the instructions on the mobile.

Other changes

With Android TV 12 come small changes to the interface, including the use of transparencies and new animations. The applications themselves will now be able to have their interface with 4K resolution, something that until now was reserved for content. All this with support for HDMI CEC 2.0 and, on Android TV, with a new startup animation.

For the moment Google has released the Android 12 for TV images (Android TV and Google TV) for the device for developers, so we do not know the update plans for the Google Chromecast with Google TV or teles.

Via | 9to5Google