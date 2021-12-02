Andrés Valencia: the 10-year-old painter who seduced Sofía Vergara – Art and Theater – Culture

The Californian painter Andrés Valencia, just 10 years old, is gaining attention at this Miami Art Week with her works, one of which now has a new owner: the actress Sofia Vergara.

Nick Korniloff, Executive Director of the Art Miami fairHe got to know Valencia’s work and immediately said to himself: “it’s a prodigy, this has to be seen in Miami,” as he told various media.

According to the newspaper The Miami Herald, one day Andrés Valencia, who lives with his family in San Diego (California), saw a film about the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and he said to his father: “I can do it too.”

To a journalist from channel NBC 6 who interviewed the child painter at the fair, Andrés told her that from a very young age he has liked to draw and that one day he decided to copy a painting that was in his house and that he liked it very much.

He dedicated himself to drawing it over and over again to perfect his technique, according to this child prodigy who painted his first painting at age 5 and admires Picasso and to Basquiat, to whom he pays homage in one of the paintings that Miami brought.

Andrés’ father, Guadalupe Valencia, is a lawyer and his mother, Elsa, is a jewelry designer, according to the Miami newspaper.

The works of Valencia are exhibited in the Chase Contemporary space of Art Miami, whose website includes a biography of the boy in which it is mentioned that he was born in 2011 and his art is influenced by George Condo, his favorite painter, Picasso and the cubism, among others.

Autodidact

According to this text, the child uses a ladder and a mixture of oil and acrylic to create large works, vivid colors and human figures with fragmented faces.

His teachers in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) program at the public school he attends in San Diego noticed Andres’s talent right away.

At home, the boy began to copy some of the works of art that his father collects and now works daily in a home studio, but he also frequently watches videos about art and artists to complete his training.

Ideas for his works usually come to him when he goes to sleep and sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night to start them.

Normally he completes them in four days, says the text, which highlights that Andrés is looking forward to going to the Louvre museum in Paris to see the famous Gioconda or Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara has already bought a painting and actor Channing Tatum, who visited the space with the works of the child painter on Tuesday, showed his admiration for Valencia’s work, according to NBC 6.

“We work with young artists all the time, but this one is special,” Korniloff told The Miami Herald.

In 2020, shortly before confinement, Andrés’ father brought home several larger ones than his son normally used and was surprised by how well he handled himself, although he had to help himself with a ladder.

For this Saturday the child is scheduled to demonstrate how he works before the visitors of the fair.

EFE