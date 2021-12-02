Ana Locking takes inspiration from Steven Spielberg in a fantasy collection

The designer Ana Locking presents a collection linked to the present in which she tries with her designs to show the inexplicable through twelve images inspired by imaginary characters, before a society in constant change in the face of the unpredictable.

A regular on the Madrid catwalk, Locking, the 2020 National Fashion Award, an event in which he has not participated in the last three editions, presented his new ‘Paranormal’ collection this Thursday, using the photographic report to publicize your proposals. A work in which he presents demi-couture garments, made with an “exhaustive artisan process”, the creator specifies in a note, which on the one hand are rich in details and, on the other, contrast with the desire “not to accumulate, to not carry the garment of artifice, but quite the opposite, flee from the lavish baroque “.

Pieces made by hand and, as is usually the case in sewing, with taste for details, to which he transfers, as is usual in Locking, a social discourse that has a lot to do with the current world situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “It was born from the intention of creating disturbing, surreal and deeply disconcerting narratives,” he explains, and also from the will to think about a reality where the forced disconnection with the environment and time has as a reverse “the deep need to bond with the other and of human connection “.

The exercise has been to develop the drama and contain it at the same time in each of the garments. “Paranormal are those moments that are familiar and strange at the same time,” he says.

Locking, who has been a jury for the ‘Drag race Spain’ program, points out that the history of this collection is aesthetically inspired by the movie ‘Encounters in the Third Phase’by Steven Spielberg. “It derives from the anxiety generated by facing situations that break into our lives without warning, situations that force you to get ahead improvising new ways of living,” he details, to add: “we all know about this experience suffered in different ways throughout last year and a half “.

Related news

This paradox runs through all the looks and the characters that wear them, which he has managed to portray in twelve images the photographer Eugenio Recuenco.

The creator bases her collection on the satisfaction of the process of creating that goes beyond the design of garments and that has to do with the staging, playing at inventing and the “pleasure of recreating oneself in building characters and a world apart”. a situation that relates to “fantasy and daydreaming”.