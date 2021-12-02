an irresistible offer before Christmas in Mexico

In the Nintendo eShop of Nintendo switch sometimes studies or publishers They offer discounts or free games in exchange for having already bought another title of their own. This time, No Gravity Games has a special promotion.

In this we can obtain up to 18 free games for our console and only a couple of things need to be met to enjoy these gifts. Here we tell you all what you have to do.

The first thing is already have a game from the study in our library, no matter which, so we recommend you review your purchases or from your console you can search for “no gravity games” to see all their games, just like in the web version.

In case they do not comply with this, what they can do is buy the cheapest they have, which in this case is the game called ‘Rawr-Off’, with a cost of 57.99 pesos. Once they complete this part, they will see that the first free game of this offer will already appear as “Free Download”, and it is ‘Creepy Tale’.

Another very important thing is that They have to redeem all the games to be able to reach the total of 18 titles free. That is, if they miss any, they will no longer be able to have the 100% discount on the following. Today, December 1, is already the first, which as we said is ‘Creepy Tale’, and the last one will be available on December 24th.

Here are the days in which the games will be available for free download if they meet both conditions: