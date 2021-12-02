An expected Xbox exclusive will be at the Game Awards

In a week the gala of The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, will take place. An event that, beyond the awards ceremony, has become one of the favorite venues for some of the great announcements in the industry. Not surprisingly, in a masterful and unexpected move, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X and Hellblade II at the 2019 event.

Speaking of Hellblade II, we haven’t had any major reveal from Ninja Theory about the game since then. Something that could change precisely at this year’s gala.

Hellblade II would appear again in the Game Awards

It is known to all that Microsoft will once again make an appearance at the TGA. If at the 2020 gala he surprised us with the revelation of the new Perfect Dark, this year he would pick up the baton, again, Hellblade II. According to a insiderAs they have shared in Comicbook, the Ninja Theory game will be dropped at the gala with a new trailer. Although it is not specified if a release date will be given or if we will see any gameplay, it seems that we will see Senua again surprising locals and strangers at The Game Awards.

As we always tell you, we have to take all this with a grain of salt. Neither Microsoft nor Ninja Theory have confirmed anything and not even Geoff Keighley, who tends to advance things in a veiled way, has dropped any clues. Yes, we know that Microsoft will surprise us again, but will it be with Hellblade II? Will there be more than one bombshell? In a week we will get rid of doubts.