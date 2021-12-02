An alliance for art and medicine

“The Alianza project refers to the union of art and health as a balm for life, as pillars to move forward, as protagonists of a transition to the future, as cures for our physical and mental health, which had never been seen before. found, “said Nelly Peñaranda, artistic director of Alianza.

The project of the Colombian Association of Scientific Societies (ACSC) was designed by the Arteria Foundation and is carried out for the benefit of the Medical Friends Foundation. “Alliance” brings together 33 artists to create works that will be acquired by benefactors where half of the value of each work will be donated to the Fundación Médicos Amigos and the other half will be received by the artist.

“Alliance is a demonstration of union, in this case of two pillars of society: medicine and art. Both are essential to preserve life, especially in these times of pandemic where physical and mental health have suffered particularly from the uncertainty that the coronavirus brought with it, ”explains the artistic director of Alianza and the Arteria Foundation, Nelly Peñaranda.

Among the names confirmed for the project are Pedro Ruiz, Carlos Jacanamijoy, Luz Helena Caballero, Miguel Ángel Rojas, Mónica Meira, Ana Patricia Palacios, Óscar Villalobos, Teresa Currea, among others.

The initiative aims to support the financing of the projects of the ACSC and the Doctors Friends Foundation, to provide psychological help to doctors of the first line in the fight against the coronavirus. The two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces to be commissioned were categorized into three segments that vary in price. With creations valued at 11, 24 or 38 million pesos, the 33 artists joined the project.

The works will be delivered between January 20, 2022, marking a year of the day with the most cases registered in Colombia and which put it just one place below Brazil, and February 22, 2022, commemorating a year of the moment in which Colombia began the implementation of the first stage of vaccination.

With this initiative “we are also helping the Colombian artist, another of the unions, who has been affected by this pandemic and the families of medical colleagues, human talent in health, fallen by COVID-19, through the Doctors Friends Foundation. We want Alianza to be a national, country initiative and thus be able to reach more and more hearts ”, emphasized Dr. Lina Triana, president of the ACSC.

