American Allegiant will invest 50 million dollars in Viva Aerobus

The American airline Allegiant will invest 50 million dollars in Viva Aerobus as part of a commercial alliance that seeks to expand low-cost flights between both nations, the Mexican company reported.

For this, the companies have filed a joint petition with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) in request of the approval and antitrust immunity for the agreement of said alliance.

“Allegiant will also make a $ 50 million equity investment in Viva Aerobus and Allegiant President and CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. is expected to join the Viva Aerobus Board of Directors. These operations are also subject to the prior authorization of the Federal Economic Competition Commission, ”the Mexican said.

Lee: There is no competition in 97% of the LP gas distribution markets: Cofece

In this sense, he indicated that by combining the value proposition, its route network and the market experience of two of the fastest growing ultra-low-cost airlines in the world, they will achieve important benefits to the consumer that would not be possible to achieve from independently.

Gallagher said the The joint operation will be a big win for consumers looking for cheap travel and nonstop between the United States and Mexico, it will also generate economic benefits for the hospitality sector of both nations

“This innovative alliance will lower fares, stimulate traffic and ultimately connect many cross-border cities with direct flights. In short, it will increase the competitiveness of low-cost airlines in the United States and Mexico markets, for the first time in history, ”he said.

At the same time, Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, explained that the international market for air travel between the United States and Mexico is currently the largest in the world, which during the pandemic has had a great performance thanks to a strong recovery of pleasure trips, as well as to visit family and friends.

“This alliance, unique between two low-cost airlines, will create a new connectivity with nonstop flights and greater competition, strengthening the immense Hispanic market focused on visiting loved ones and, offering incredible vacation opportunities for passengers from both nations”, I consider.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information