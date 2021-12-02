America terminates Nico Castillo’s contract

The Eagles of America reported that they terminated the contract of the Chilean striker Nicolas Castillo, winner of the America’s Cup 2016 with the selection of your country.

“Nico: we want to thank you for your dedication and professionalism during this stage of your career. We wish you the best of success in your next sporting projects, ”the Mexico City-based team explained in a statement.

The 28-year-old attacker signed for the Eagles at the Clausura 2019 from the Portuguese Benfica, but could not consolidate due to injuries and suffering a thrombosis in his right leg in 2020 that threatened his life and ending his football career.

Nicolas Castillo played the last semester in the Brazilian youth, on loan from América, in which they lined up in two games without scoring goals.

“Your strength before adversity it will be an inspiration for current and future generations of athletes, ”praised América, referring to Castillo’s ability to recover from thrombosis and return to the field.

In Las Águilas, the Chilean He played 27 games, scored nine goals and gave three assists, in addition to winning the Champion of Champions trophy for the 2018-2019 season.

Castillo is on trial in the Necaxa of the Argentine coach Pablo Guede and according to the team’s sports director, Santiago San Román, the forward has to pass medical tests to be able to finalize his signing.

“At that time we have a negotiation with him. It is still not certain at all. First he has to show that his health is not at risk and then see if he can compete in high performance “, he explained. San Roman.

The next tournament in Mexico, the Closing 2021It will start in January so the Chilean has time to show Guede that he can be a solution for the attack, the fourth worst of the last tournament with 16 goals in 17 games.

