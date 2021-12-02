America already has an agreement with Santos for the services of Diego Valdés

It was not Blue Cross nor was it Striped, will be the Eagles of America those that explode the first bomb of 2022, with the arrival of Diego Valdes to the nest.

Just like RECORD advanced, the agreement between Saints and America It is total, so the azulcremas will spend about 5.5 million dollars to dress the Andean in yellow.

However, the operation will not be formalized until the Chilean team and its environment accept the contractual offer that came from Coapa, which is far from pleasing them.

In that sense, the source affirms that the South American midfielder is determined to take up the Americanist challenge, since his desire is to prove his worth in a higher-ranking team, but first he must fix his transfer bonus and the salary he will receive as a player of the America.

Although there is optimism on the part of the player, his environment assured that in case the operation cannot be carried out, the laguneros have in mind the desire to Rayados del Monterrey and Blue Cross.

It should be noted that the Americanist team just announced the final departure of Nicolas Castillo and very soon it will follow Sebastian Cordova, so the wage bill will be lightened and with this they hope to reach an economic agreement with the Chilean midfielder.

