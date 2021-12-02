Álvaro Fidalgo’s message that shook Americanism

The elimination of America in the Quarter finals of the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It was a very bitter drink for the Azulcrema institution; However, there were few players who showed their faces after the role that they starred in front of PumasEven only Miguel Layún spoke after the failure of the tournament.

This Wednesday, another Americanist element expressed its feelings about it. Alvaro Fidalgo used his account Twitter to post a message in which he acknowledged a feeling of disappointment at what happened and accepted that they were not at the height of the final phase of the season. In addition, he thanked the fans for their support throughout the semester.

“Several days since the elimination. The feeling of disappointment and of not having been up to par in the Liguilla after the great regular tournament of the team, is a reality. Thanks for the support, it’s time to get up and continue ”, published the Spanish midfielder on his official profile of the aforementioned social network.

Among the players who have been evaluated for their permanence in the club, Fidalgo He is one of those who has his permanence assured since they recently bought it definitively and he is a man of the entire confidence of Santiago Solari, who brought him to Mexico and made it headline with Millonets.

In such a way, Alvaro Fidalgo He dared to show his face and unlike the vast majority of the squad, he acknowledged regret for the recent disaster, although he is certain that they will be able to get up from it and fight again for their maximum goal from January of next year, which will be when start the next contest.