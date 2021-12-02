Almost 10,000 people sign to ask that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith stop giving interviews

Will Smith is in double promotion. On the one hand, he has recently released ‘The Williams Method’, the film in which he plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and which may be a passport to the next Oscar gala as a nominee for Best Actor. On the other hand, he has already released his biography, ‘Will’, in which he tells all the secrets of his past, his personal life and his career as a Hollywood star. But in the last interviews that he or his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith have given, they have not highlighted precisely any of those two things but details of their marital life that are each more grotesque.

The actress recently opened up about her open relationship with Smith and her sex life. Will Smith has gone one step further and discussed how having sex with so many women created “a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm” whereby he sometimes vomited on climax. He has also talked about the time that the father of one of his girlfriends caught them in the act and he walked out of the house naked in the snow. And also the day he introduced Jada Pinkett Smith to his grandmother and put on a movie of hers, making the moment of her arrival coincide with a sex scene. All a history, come on.

“Not everything has to be public”

In the wake of all these headlines, an online petition with one simple purpose has appeared on Change.org: “stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith.” The user does not limit himself to explaining why he has created this collection of signatures, although he seems to side with the actor because he adds: “poor Will Smith.” It may be a joke request, but it has garnered rather unusual and massive support. At the time of writing this article has almost 10,000 signatures. Some of the most supported comments in the petition say that “not everything has to be in the public domain”, “it is the last straw” or they complain that they have silenced the names of the two and cannot escape.

The request is not addressed to any specific organization, only to “television sets”, so it is very likely that no one, of course not the Smiths, is taken for granted. If you still want to know more about what Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have already revealed in their interviews, ‘Will’ is now on sale in Spanish. ‘The Williams Method’ will premiere in Spain on January 21.