All the official and player-found news of version 1.1.2 of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

As expected, the new update is now available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl after its premiere.

Specific, this version 1.1.2 of the game includes several fixes and adjustments that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. You can check the list of news just below:

Fixed some issues that prevented the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed to make the game more enjoyable.

Along with these official patch notes, Players They have discovered that this version also fixes the bug in the game’s main menu that allowed you to clone Pokémon, get Shaymin, and deconfigure Safari Mode. The Puntaneva City bug that allowed skipping battles or leaving the player locked has also been fixed.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

